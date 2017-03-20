OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An employee at one of Berkshire Hathaway’s latest big acquisitions won $100,000 by correctly picking the winners of the first 29 games of the NCAA basketball tournament’s opening rounds.

Warren Buffett’s company said Monday that a welder for Precision Castparts, Dwayne Johnson, won the contest that was open to Berkshire’s more than 350,000 employees.

The 36-year-old winner who lives in West Virginia came just short of qualifying for a $1 million prize if he had picked all 32 games of the opening weekend correctly.

Buffett plans to continue the contest, and he expects there will be million-dollar winners occasionally.

There were 96,108 entrants in the contest this year.

Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, See’s Candy and Fruit of the Loom.