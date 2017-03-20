Kenneth R. Etherton, 88, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died March 18, 2017 at Hilltop Estates.

Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Services will be held at Evangelical Free Church, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11:00 am with Pastor Scott Newman officiating.

Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery south of Cozad at 9:00 am on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

Memorials may be designated to The Commons Building at the Evangelical Free Church.