Norfolk – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team split a doubleheader against the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks on Monday afternoon, winning the first game 6-4 in extra innings, then dropping the second game 0-5.

The Knight’s Samantha Foster had a two-run home run in the first game.

In the second game, the Lady Hawks pitcher Teanne Edens allowed two hits including a triple by Alyiah Franco.

The Knights are now 11-28. They will return home to play Iowa Western Community College. Game times are at 3 pm and 5 pm.