LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are considering legislation that would stop the state from deducting public employees’ union dues from their paychecks, a measure that union leaders say unfairly penalizes collective bargaining groups.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the bill’s sponsor, told a legislative committee Monday that the government shouldn’t perform payroll functions for outside groups. He says he sees no problem with deductions for charitable organizations such as United Way.

Union members say the bill is an unfair attack on collective bargaining groups and would force unions to spend time and resources collecting dues. Nebraska is already a “right-to-work” state where union membership is voluntary and non-members still are represented by unions.