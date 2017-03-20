A 28-year-old North Platte man is facing numerous felony charges after an alleged assault involving a gun and an electric iron.

At around 9:03 p.m., on Sunday, officers responded to the report of a disturbance at H&H Apartments, 1404 Rodeo Road.

It was reported by a witness that Corey Havens had struck another man in the head with the butt of a handgun and an electric iron. The witness also reported that Havens had pointed the gun at them, causing them to fear for their lives.

According to Investigator John Deal, officers arrived and found the door to the apartment partially ajar. As officers attempted to enter the apartment, Havens allegedly pushed it shut and attempted to keep the officers out.

Eventually, the officers were able to force their way in, take Havens to the ground and place him in custody.

Inside the apartment, officers located the semiautomatic handgun allegedly used in the assault, an electric iron and controlled substances.

Deal says it appears the argument started over a drug transaction, and officers believed that Havens was under the influence of drugs to the bizarre, combative behavior he exhibited.

Havens was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with felony 2nd-degree assault, felony terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, felony 3rd-offense resisting arrest and obstructing the police. More charges may be forthcoming.

Deal says the victim was treated for injuries to his face and head at Great Plains Health. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.