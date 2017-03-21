Cecil “Ray” Mullen, 78, of North Platte, formerly of Maywood, passed away March 17, 2017, at Great Plains Health. He was born on April 4, 1938, to Charles and Tracy (Blake) Mullen in Maywood. Ray graduated from Maywood High School with the Class of 1956. He was united in marriage to Sharron White on March 7, 1957 at Stockville.

He worked for the Maywood Coop and later hired out on the Union Pacific Railroad in 1972 until his retirement. Ray enjoyed hunting and trapping throughout his life and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children; Jerry (Lorraine) Mullen of Maywood, Diane (George) Dykes of Georgia, Michael Mullen of North Platte, James (Becky) Mullen of McCook, and David (Sheri) Mullen of North Platte, 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; a sister, Colleen Miller; a brother, Robert Mullen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharron; brother Kenneth Mullen; brother-in-law, Marlin “Doug” Miller; grandson, Raymond Murphy; daughter-in-law, Kellie Mullen.

Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so Tuesday thru Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date. A memorial has been established in his name. Carpenter memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.