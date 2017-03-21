GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Students from Grand Island Public Schools and area conservation group members are planning to create a four-acre monarch butterfly research habitat.

Central Platte Natural Resources District official Marcia Lee says more than 30 students will help with the initial planting of the habitat beginning Thursday. The habitat is to be located on an easement of the Wood River Flood Control Project.

Lee says the monarch butterfly population is decreasing at a rapid pace due to loss of natural habitat, herbicide use and destruction of milkweed plants.

To address the loss of natural habitat, a coalition formed to provide monarchs with food, water and shelter.

Grand Island Public Schools official Ken DeFrank says the project involves students as part of a hands-on outdoor learning program.