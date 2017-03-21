Jane M. Earnest, 82, of North Platte, NE, was reunited with her immediate family on March 19, 2017.

Jane was born to Paul and Lois (Shick) McGuire on June 15, 1934 in Lexington., NE. She graduated from Lexington High School. She then attended Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Jane worked as a registered nurse for 45+ years. Even when her memory started to fade, she remembered medical terms, and remained a nurse to the end. She worked in numerous care facilities in both Colorado and Nebraska through the years. When she herself was a resident in a care facility, she made sure to treat the nurses with the same respect she wanted residents to give her. She always said please if she needed something and told the nurses thank you when they were done.

Preceding Jane in death were her parents; a son, Terry Earnest; brother, Robert McGuire; sisters, Mary Alice McGuire and Kay McGuire Bain; and nephews, Kelly, Kristopher and Paul Bain.

Survivors include a son, Michael (Patti) McGuire of Chicago Il; granddaughter, Megan (Jason) Tommer; two great-granddaughters, Kinsley and Leighton Tommer both of Chicago; brother-in-law, Jim (Michelle) Bain of North Platte; niece, Kim (Matt) Joy of Santa Fe, NM; and nephews, Patrick ( Marla) Bain and Jeff (Brenda) Bain all of North Platte.

A special “Thank You” to North Platte Care Center and Premier Estates for taking care of her these past three years.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Christian Wake Service will be said Friday March 24 at 9:30 AM, followed by Catholic Mass of Christian burial at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father James Novakowski as celebrant. Burial will be at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington Nebraska. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.