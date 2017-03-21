North Platte – For the second time this season, the Knights softball team will be playing in front of the home crowd on Wednesday, March 22. They will be facing the Iowa Western Community College Lady Reivers in a doubleheader at the Wayne Dowhower Softball Complex.

The Knights opened up their season at home, against Northeast Community College back on Feb 11, winning both games 7-5 and 13-5. Since that time they have been on the road for the past 27 games.

The Knights opponent on Wednesday, the Lady Reivers, defeated the Knights on Sunday in a doubleheader 5-1 and 13-5.

The Knights are 11-18 on the season. Going into this past weekend action, Samantha Gill leads the Knights in hitting with a .527 batting average, eight doubles, and two home runs. Gill also has a .716 slugging percentage to lead the Knights. Samantha Foster is next in hitting with a .500 batting average. Foster is tied with Gill for the team lead in doubles with eight and has one home run. Foster does lead the Knights in runs batted in with 29. Aliyiah Franco has also hit two home runs to tie Gill for the team lead.

In the ring, Foster has an earned run average of 3.37 in 13 appearances and has struck out 44 batters. Erin Renwick has a 4.49 ERA in 13 appearances. Renwick has struck out 36 batters.

The Lady Reivers are 15-8 on the season. Celia Valencia leads the Lady Reivers in batting with a .522 batting average. Rebecca Riley is close behind with a .510 batting average. Riley has also hit five doubles and a home run. Alyx Hagen leads the Lady Reivers in home runs with five.

In the ring, Zoe Hicks, in five appearances, has an earned run average of 3.65. Hicks has struck out 16 and has allowed only two home runs. Hagen has a 4.31 earned run average and has struck out 17.

Game times are scheduled for 3 pm and 5 pm.

The games will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. They will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.