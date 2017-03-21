SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A man paroled after serving time for second-degree murder has been accused of possessing drugs for sale in Scotts Bluff County.

Court records say 45-year-old Travis Buechler, of Minatare, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and related crimes. Online records say he remained in Scotts Bluff County custody Tuesday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Documents say Buechler was arrested Wednesday evening after a search of his pickup outside a Scottsbluff convenience store. An officer reports seeing Buechler have a suspicious meeting with another man in the parking lot.

Buechler was paroled last year. He’d been sentenced to 10 to 40 years for the 1993 slaying of Efrain Hernandez, whose remains were found in a corral on an abandoned farmstead in Sioux County.