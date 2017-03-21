Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 8pm and 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain after 1am. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night A chance of rain before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.