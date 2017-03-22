SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — One person has been seriously injured in a fire at a Scottsbluff apartment building.

Fire officials say the fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, with reports of a person trapped inside. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found flames coming from the first floor.

Scottsbluff police went door-to-door to evacuate all of the residents. One resident suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to a Scottsbluff hospital, and then flown to a burn center in Greeley, Colorado.

Five other residents were displaced by the fire and are receiving help from Firefighter Ministries and American Red Cross.

An investigation found that a faulty electrical connection started the fire. The building sustained about $20,000 in damage.