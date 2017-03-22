KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A man shot by a Kearney police officer after a traffic stop has been given a year of probation for two crimes related to the shooting.

Court records say 36-year-old Jose Klich was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to obstructing a police officer and driving under suspension — both misdemeanors. A 30-day jail sentence was suspended.

Kearney Police Officer Derek Payton was charged with felony assault after the June 5 shooting and has pleaded not guilty. Payton is accused of shooting three times at Klich, striking him once in the abdomen. A court document says Payton was not in the path of Klich’s car when he fired as Klich began to drive away from the scene.

Payton’s trial is scheduled to begin April 3.