LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state senator says Nebraska can promote transparency by barring local governments from using tax dollars to hire lobbyists and requiring elected officials to wait before joining lobbying firms.

Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell told a legislative committee Wednesday that legislative term limits have led to increased power for lobbyists and a public perception that senators will serve eight years before taking a high-paying lobbying job. One bill he sponsored would require statewide elected officials to wait two years before lobbying and their staffs to wait one year.

Other measures would prohibit political subdivisions from using tax dollars to pay for lobbying and require lobbyists whose clients receive any public money to disclose their full contracts.

Supporters say this will help rural school districts that can’t afford to hire lobbyists.