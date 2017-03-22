Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Showers. High near 50. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.