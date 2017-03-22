Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
Showers. High near 50. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.