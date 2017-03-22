OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha elementary teacher has been arrested on suspicion of selling methamphetamine.

37-year-old Jesse Stull was arrested Friday on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance. Stull was the focus of a meth trafficking investigation that began in January.

Sarpy County investigators arrested Stull at his home and say a couple of grams of meth was in the front seat of his vehicle.

Stull is a physical education teacher and boys’ basketball coach at Highland Elementary.

Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman Monique Farmer says Stull has been placed on administrative leave.

Stull is currently being held in Cass County Jail on a $100,000 bond. An after-hours call Wednesday to the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing him, was not immediately returned.