OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A volunteer program is providing free eye examinations and glasses to students at eight Omaha Public Schools.

The operation by Child Vision Collaborative is expected to serve about 650 students from the schools this week. The collaborative, led by Building Healthy Futures, is made up of 18 local community organizations, nonprofits and others.

Building Healthy Futures is an independent nonprofit that aims to improve the health of underserved children in the community. It already oversees eight schools’ health centers and facilitates oral health services in 32 schools.

Volunteers in the program conduct initial screenings at the schools, and students who are identified as having vision difficulties are referred for exams.

Central Park Elementary Principal Scott Sturgeon says vision problems are more difficult to spot than academic and social needs for students.