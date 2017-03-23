LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four people who used credit and debit card data stolen from some Lancaster County gas pumps have been sentenced in Lincoln.

The four were accused of making dozens of purchases, using the information obtained from the skimmer devices placed on the pumps.

Court records say 30-year-old Carlos Alvarez, of Miami, pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this month to six years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old Elvis Tavieso, of Hialeah, Florida, pleaded no contest and was given two years in prison.

The records also say 34-year-old Lisandro Almaguer, who lives in DeWitt in southeast Nebraska, was given 18 months in prison after pleading no contest and that 25-year-old Yunior Roldan, a transient, was sentenced to 500 days after pleading no contest.