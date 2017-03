BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A school bus driver and a student walked away from a crash that saw the bus turn over onto its side.

Officials say the crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near Highway 36 and 156th Street in Bennington, just northwest of Omaha.

Officials say the bus overturned after colliding with a pickup truck. The bus driver and a student on the bus suffered only minor injuries in the crash. No one else was on the bus.