PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a Cass County deputy sheriff in the shooting death last year of an unarmed motorist in eastern Nebraska.

The grand jury on Thursday found that Deputy Tyler Reiff had reason to believe his live was in danger when he shot 23-year-old Austin Baier five times on Sept. 21. Reiff says he fired after Baier ignored his commands to stop.

The deputy had stopped Baier’s vehicle in Louisville shortly after 7 p.m., because it matched the description of a vehicle being driven recklessly. A Nebraska State Patrol investigation says Baier got out of his car and ran at Reiff.

Cox says Baier wasn’t holding a weapon, but that a hunting knife was found on the dashboard of his car.