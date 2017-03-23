Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services received a report of a confirmed measles case in eastern Nebraska. The person spent time in both Douglas and Sarpy counties. Measles is a highly contagious disease spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing and it’s possible that other people who were in the same locations may have been exposed.

Locations include:

Eppley Airfield, Omaha

March 12, 2017

Delta flight 798 from Minneapolis to Omaha

8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

South Terminal

10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

South Baggage Claim

10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Hampton Inn, 12331 Southport Pkwy, La Vista

March 12, 2017 – March 17, 2017

Urgent Care of Papillion, S 73rd Plaza

March 15, 2017 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

CHI Urgent Care, S 96th St, La Vista

March 15, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bergan Mercy Hospital Emergency Room, Omaha

March 15, 2017 – 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

“If people visited one of these locations and come down with a fever and a rash, they should see a health care provider,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS. “Those most at risk of being infected with the measles are people who have had no doses or only one dose of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine or who have not had the measles.”

DHHS continues to work with the Douglas County Health Department, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and health care providers to reach Nebraskans at risk for exposure and make sure they receive testing and/or vaccination if appropriate.

“Public health agencies in Nebraska have worked together quickly to address this situation and minimize the risk of further transmission,” said Dr. Adi Pour, Director of the Douglas County Health Department.

Symptoms of measles generally begin within 7-14 days after exposure. It starts with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat and is followed by a rash that spreads all over the body. It can also cause severe complications like pneumonia and encephalitis.

“Measles is a disease that can be prevented by routine childhood vaccines. This is a reminder for all of us of the importance of vaccinations,” said Shavonna Lausterer, Director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Measles vaccination is highly effective. Studies show more than 97 percent of people who receive two doses of vaccine are protected.

Public health officials stress that it’s good for all Nebraskans to know if they have measles immunity. A person is considered immune if they have two doses of vaccine or were born before 1957.

Measles is not a new disease but it’s something we haven’t seen very often in Nebraska over the last several decades. There were no measles cases in 2016, three in 2015 and one measles case in 2014. Prior to that, the last measles case in a Nebraska resident was in the early 90s.

