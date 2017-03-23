LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gun rights advocates say requiring Nebraska residents to obtain concealed-carry permits violates their constitutional rights, but gun control supporters argue carrying without a permit could lead to more shootings.

Both groups spoke Thursday to a Nebraska legislative committee about a bill that would allow non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, says gun rights are the only constitutional rights citizens must pay to use.

Supporters compared the permits to poll taxes. Obtaining a permit costs $100 and requires a training course.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha says gun owners should challenge laws they find unconstitutional in court. Federal courts have said states can restrict concealed carry without violating the Second Amendment.