Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 43. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Showers. High near 45. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.