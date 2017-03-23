Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 43. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday
Showers. High near 45. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.