A 30-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly stole a pickup in North Platte.

According to North Platte police, on March 20, at around 11:10 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of South Walnut Street on the report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told the officer that they had put the keys in the ignition of the pickup and were loading items into it so they could leave.

They stated that when they went inside the residence, they heard the pickup start and leave.

Additional officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the truck.

On March 22, at around 1:00 p.m., a friend of the victim saw the vehicle driving near 4th and Willow Streets. He contacted police, and an officer was able to locate the vehicle and the suspect, later identified as Daniel Founds, near 10th and Vine Streets.

Investigator John Deal says more officers arrived and Founds was ordered to get out of the pickup but failed to comply.

Deal says officers were eventually able to get the driver’s side door open and remove Founds. As they did so, Deal says a four-inch fixed blade knife fell from Founds’ waistband.

Additionally, Deal says Founds displayed numerous signs of being under the influence of alcohol, but he refused a breath test. An open container of alcohol was reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Founds was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with felony theft, driving under the influence of liquor, driving under suspension, refusal to submit to a chemical/breath test, open container and carrying a concealed weapon, which was enhanced to a felony to a prior conviction.

According to a Facebook post by the victim, the vehicle sustained some minor damage. The post also showed a picture of the vehicle’s steering wheel which had a written apology from Founds on it.

Jail records do not list a bond amount for Founds.