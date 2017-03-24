Gina Marie Street Shirley, 58, of Fountain, Colorado, passed away Feb. 25, 2017, in Colorado, after a tiring battle with cancer.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1953, in Callaway to Claris and Doris (Glaze) Street. Gina grew up in Callaway and attended school there, graduating in 1977. She attended college in Kearney for a year and then took a job with Ford Motor Co., staying with that company for 17 years until she passed away.

Gina loved Callaway, horses and the countryside. She kept her horses until she moved away, but she loved to come back to Callaway and go to the G’Schwind farm to see her horses. She said there’s no place like good old Callaway. She also loved hunting, fishing and camping, as well as being with her family and friends.

She married Patrick Shirley of Colorado Springs on June 17, 2002. She was a member of the Episcopal Church in Callaway.

She was preceded in death by her father, grandmothers, grandfathers and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick; stepdaughters, Shannon McCown and Kristin Shirley; six granddaughters; mother, Doris Street; brother, Gary Street of Ohio; sister, Cheryl Street-Lee of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Callaway Good Life Center, Callaway District Hospital or the donor’s choice.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the United Methodist Church in Callaway. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.