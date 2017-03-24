North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team were swept by the Iowa Western Community College Lady Reivers in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon, 6-0 and 15-7, at the Wayne A. Dowhower Softball Complex.

The Lady Reivers got on the board early against Knights pitcher Samantha Foster by scoring two runs in the first inning on a run batted in on a single by Keelee Huff and sacrifice fly by Rebecca Riley. Lady Reiver pitcher Breanna Brock held the Knights to three hits and seven strikeouts in the first game. Foster struck out four Lady Reivers in her seven innings pitched. Shelby Belloni, Sarah Beaton, and Erin Renwick each got a hit.

In game two the Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first two innings. Foster, Alyiah Franco and Alexandra Baldner each scoring a run. They Lady Reivers scored four runs in their half of the third to make the score 4-3. The Lady Reivers scored an additional five runs in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead. In the Knights half of the fourth, Franco had a solo home run to cut the Lady Reiver lead to 9-4

The Lady Reivers came right back and scored four runs in the fifth to take a 13-4. Belloni, Shelley Heredia and Mikela Cabagua each scored a run for the Knights to make the score 13-7.

Iowa Western scored two runs in the sixth to shorten the game due to the eight run rule.

The Knights are now 11-20 on the season. They will play the Williston State College Tetons in doubleheaders on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

The games will be video livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.

Game times are at 3 pm and 5 pm on Saturday, and 1 pm and 3 pm on Sunday.