Larry Gene Janecek, 68, of Mitchell, died March 21, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.

Larry was born on June 7, 1948, in North Platte to Karl and Lucille Janecek. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 1966. He attended Kearney State College, graduating in 1970.

He married the love of his life, Beth, on Aug. 23, 1969, in Kearney. They began their married life in North Platte, where he worked for American State Savings Co. They moved to Imperial in 1975, where he was the fertilizer manager of the Frenchman Valley Co-op.

In 1979, they moved to Gering, where he worked as a loan officer with the Federal Land Bank. He later took a position with First Security Bank in Mitchell, which later became Pinnacle Bank. Larry became president of the Mitchell branch of Pinnacle Bank in May 1999, and the couple moved to Mitchell at that time. Larry retired from the bank in 2011.

Upon his retirement, he began driving buses for Western Nebraska Community College, a job he loved dearly. He was known to the students on the sports teams as “Mr. Larry,” a title he cherished. It was on a trip to the women’s national basketball tournament in Lubbock that he went to be with his Lord and Savior.

Larry was actively involved in each community in which he lived, coaching his two sons in youth baseball and as a member of numerous organizations. He and Beth proudly supported WNCC as a part of the dorm parent program for 25 years.

He served as president of the Mitchell Economic Development board and was a member of the Kiwanis Club for many years. He was a board member for Festival of Hope for many years and served as a member of Crime Stoppers and numerous other community organizations. He loved classic cars and bought his first Studebaker, a 1963 Avanti, in 1980. He was past president and current car show chairman of the High Plains Auto Club.

Above all, Larry was a man of faith and was actively involved in church life wherever he lived. He served on numerous church boards and was always willing to take on a new position. He was a member of the church choir and always kept practices lively.

He loved his family dearly and was so very proud of his sons and daughters-in-law. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and faithfully followed their activities.

Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brother-in-law, Ron Erpelding.

Survivors include his wife, Beth; sons, Matthew (Mickie) of Gering and their children Quinton and Maddux, and Joel (Torri) of Dubuque, Iowa, and their children Atley and Adler; brother, Don (Jean) Janecek of McKinney, Texas; sister-in-law, Maxine Erpelding of Kearney; brother-in-law, Rod (Stephanie) Karsten of Grand Island; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew; two great-great-nieces; and many, many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Calvary Lutheran Church or the WNCC Athletic Department. Online condolences may be shared at jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Sheryl Kester-Beyer officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at Jolliffe Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, which is in charge of arrangements.