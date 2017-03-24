LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old convicted sex offender will spend at least a dozen years in prison for his latest conviction for a sex crime against a child.

Christopher Jackson, of Lincoln, was sentenced Friday to 25 to 35 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child. The earliest he will be eligible for parole will be in 12 ½ years.

Jackson was already behind bars after being convicted in 2014 of three counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was charged last year in the latest case after a girl reported that Jackson had molested her when he babysat her in 2011. She was 6.