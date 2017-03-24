Numerous North Platte residents are behind bars after a man reported being assaulted and threatened with a shotgun.

On March 23, at around 7:33 p.m., an officer with the North Platte Police Department responded to the area of B and Jeffers Streets where he met with an 18-year-old male who alleged that he had been assaulted in the 100 block of East 10th Street.

According to Investigator John Deal, the victim told the officer that he had met with three acquaintances, 20-year-old Briano Parra-Munoz, 19-year-old Tyrone Brave and 19-year-old Anthony Fleecs, at a laundromat at 117 East 10th Street.

The victim alleged that the group conversed and decided to walk over to a residence near the area. The victim said that as he was walking behind Brave, Brave suddenly turned around and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Deal said it was reported that one of the suspects was recording the incident on their phone. The victim also stated that the trio was threatening him as he was on the ground.

Additionally, the victim stated that, earlier in the evening, he had been with the same three men at a residence in the 2500 block of West 5th Street. He claimed that, while they were there, Parra-Munoz took a shotgun, chambered a round and pointed it at him. He said Fleecs and Brave were telling Para-Munoz to shoot him. He told the officer that he feared for his life.

Officers began searching for the suspects and soon located Fleecs near the Family Dollar, 521 Rodeo Rd., and placed him under arrest for aiding and abetting felony terroristic threat.

Deal says officers received information that Brave and Parra-Munoz were in a room at the Western Motel, 706 Rodeo Road. Officers knocked on the door, which was answered by a female identified as 42-year-old Angel Lopez. Deal says Lopez had a local warrant and was placed under arrest. She was also charged with false reporting.

Officers then located Parra-Munoz and Brave in the room and placed them under arrest. Brave has been charged with aiding and abetting felony terroristic threats and 3rd-degree assault. Parra-Munoz was charged with felony terroristic threats.

Deal says a search warrant was obtained for the room and numerous firearms, including a shotgun, were recovered.

The trio of men and Lopez were all transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and jailed.