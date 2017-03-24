Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature falling to around 39 by 1pm. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tonight
Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night
A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.