Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature falling to around 39 by 1pm. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.