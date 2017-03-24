OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A plane carrying about 80 people has made an emergency landing at Omaha’s airport.

Officials say the American Eagle jet made the emergency landing around 3 p.m. Friday. The plane had left Omaha’s Eppley Airport earlier bound for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, but returned when its landing gear failed to retract.

The plane made multiple circles above the airport to burn off fuel before safely making the landing. No one was injured.

American Eagle is a regional affiliate of American Airlines. The plane was operated for American by Mesa Airlines.