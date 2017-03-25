LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state agency wants to know how the fall 2016 turkey hunt went for hunters in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking hunters via email to participate in a survey that will end early next month. If the hunters didn’t provide email addresses when they bought their permits, they can go online at http://bit.ly/2nRDB95 to participate.

The survey asks hunters about their turkey harvest as well as about their hunting experiences and efforts. The information will be used to estimate statewide harvest, which is used to inform turkey management decisions.

Results of past surveys can be viewed online at http://bit.ly/2nRRC70.