LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature is set to consider several measures that aim to help felons re-entering society after prison as part of what supporters say is a comprehensive approach to criminal justice reform.

Legislative committees have advanced bills that would eliminate a two-year waiting period for felons to vote, prohibit private employers from asking about criminal history on job applications, require prisons to provide state-issued ID cards before inmates leave and allow people who have been incarcerated to petition to have their convictions set aside.

The four measures are waiting on votes from the full Legislature.

American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska executive director Danielle Conrad says the bills, which come with no or minimal price tags, are a “common-sense, low-cost alternative” to more prison spending.