LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four residents of a Lincoln apartment complex were rescued from a fire sparked when a resident inside one of the units tried to check the gas level in his scooter’s tank using a cigarette lighter.

No people were injured, but a dog and cat died in the Friday afternoon fire.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue received a call about 5:25 p.m. Friday, and learned that thick, black smoke had filled the hallways. Firefighters rescued four residents from two balconies.

Investigators say the fire started in a second-floor apartment while a resident was trying to repair a Moped inside the unit. The lighter he used to check the gas tank ignited gas vapors and caused a flash fire, causing extensive damage to the unit.

