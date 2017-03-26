The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash on March 25, 2017, approximately a half mile south of Pleasanton, NE on Highway 10. The crash was reported at approximately 2 AM; the exact time of the crash is unknown at this time.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 1988 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Highway 10 when it left the roadway, entered the east ditch, struck an embankment and rolled. The driver of the vehicle, Chris M. Avey AKA Christen M. Avey, age 51 of Ravenna, NE was ejected from the vehicle. There were no passengers. Mr. Avey was transported by ambulance to the CHI Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Reconstruction Team, Pleasanton Volunteer Fire and Rescue personnel, CHI GSH paramedics and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.