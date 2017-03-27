North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team completed their weekend sweep of the Williston State College Lady Tetons on Sunday afternoon with a pair of wins, 13-5 and 13-0.

In game one, the Lady Tetons took a 1-0 lead on a run by Kortney Perkins.

The Knights got on the board in the second inning by scoring three runs. Shelby Belloni, Erin Renwick, and Alyiah Franco, each scored for the Knights. Franco had an RBI double, which scored Renwick. Franco scored on a single by Samantha Gill. The Knights held a 3-1 lead after two innings.

In the Lady Teton third, Nohemi Mariscal Rivera led off the inning with a home run over the left center field fence to cut the Knights lead to 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, the Knights broke the game open scoring six runs. Sarah Beaton singled and Samantha Foster doubled. Both Beaton and Foster scored on a double by Belloni, who scored on an overthrow to third on a stolen base. Alexandra Baldner doubled and scored on a single by Renwick. Franco reached on a fielder’s choice. Gill hit a two-run home run to right field to give the Knights a 9-2 lead after 3 innings.

The Knights added to their lead in the fourth on runs by Foster, Belloni, Baldner, and Renwick to take a 13-2 lead after four innings.

The Lady Tetons did score three runs in the top of the fifth on a three-run home run by Madison Raynaud, scoring Sydney Flanagan and Monique Camarillo.

In game two, the Knights scored four runs in the bottom of the first. Gill and Mikela Cabagua each scored on a single by Belloni. Belloni scored on a single by Baldner. Baldner ended up on third on the play after a fielding error by the Lady Teton leftfielder. Baldner later scored on a single by Alicia Romo.

The Knights added two more runs in the second inning by Gill and Cabagua.

In the third inning, the Knights scored seven runs. Beaton and Foster had back to back home runs in the inning. Beaton’s home run was a three-run home run.

The Lady Tetons were not able to get anything going on Knights pitcher Erin Renwick. Renwick pitched a complete four inning game and allowed only one hit and two walks, striking out one Lady Teton.

The Knights are now 15-20 on the season. The Lady Tetons drop to 2-18 on the season.

The Knights are in action on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 when they host Region IX Division II opponent Central Community College.

On Saturday, the Knights will play Central in three games. Game times are at 1 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm. On Sunday, it will be a double header starting at 1 pm and 3 pm.

All games will be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.