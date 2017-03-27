Mae Koch, age 88, of Hershey, NE, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2017, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, NE.

Emily Mae was born May 2, 1928, to Pine Dunn and Kate (Fowler) Lewis in Cañon City, CO. When she was two years old, the Lewis family moved to Nebraska. Mae spent her childhood in the Maxwell area, then the family moved to Sutherland in 1943. Mae graduated from Sutherland High School and then went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in North Platte for three years.

On Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950, Mae was united in marriage to Frank Wayne Koch at the Sutherland Methodist Church. The couple settled on the Koch family farm southwest of Hershey, where Wayne was born, and continued to farm and ranch on the same land as his father and grandfather. They had been married for nearly 63 years when Wayne passed away in 2012.

Mae and Wayne were blessed with five children, Nancy, Christine, Charles, Karen and Kelly, and eventually many grandchildren. They enjoyed square dancing together and going on canoe trips with family. Mae was a great cook and loved making rolls, breads and cookies, and also liked to garden and can her produce. She was a 4-H leader and member of U-Come 2.

Mae was a 50 year member of the Hershey United Methodist Church, was passionate about the church and loved being involved with various activities. She was President of UMW for two terms, served as chairman for funeral dinners, was on the Memorial Committee, taught Sunday School, and participated in the prayer shawl ministry. Along with her many church activities, Mae’s hobbies included crafts, refinishing and upholstering furniture, sewing and playing Dominos with her family. But most importantly, Mae had great faith, loved her family, enjoyed being a grandma and living the country life.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Blaine) Hoatson and Charles (Judy) Koch, of Hershey, Christine (Steve) Rogers, of Clyde, KS, Karen (John) Haller, of Tryon, NE, and Kelly (Jill) Koch, of Kearney, NE; 11 grandchildren, Riley Hoatson, Adam Hoatson, Anna Rogers, Laura Rogers, Grant Rogers, Julia Rogers, Kyle Koch, Kurtis Koch, Kendall (Chrissi) Koch, Katie (Chris) Waudby and Stephanie Osborn; great-grandchildren, Heath, Charlie and Jake Koch, and Jessica, Jackson, Jennifer and soon to be born, Jonathan Waudby; as well as many nieces, nephews, including Janet Stoffers, Sandy Burbach, Craig Padgett and Judy Baylor, and other family.

Along with her husband, Wayne, Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Pine and Kate Lewis; sisters, Cuma Lewis and Bette Padgett; and granddaughter, Emily Osborn.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Hershey United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Lamont Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hershey United Methodist Church or the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department.