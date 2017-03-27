A man is facing several charges after a disturbance early Sunday morning at a North Platte motel.

According to the North Platte Police Department, officers responded to the Best Western Motel, 3201 South Jeffers Street, at around 12:26 a.m. on the report of a disturbance.

Officers arrived and located a male, later identified as 21-year-old Carlos Alvarez, standing outside yelling at a group of people and threatening them. Officers detained Alvarez and spoke to several witnesses and a 23-year-old male victim. They all reported that they had been on the balcony of their room when Alvarez approached and asked if he could hang with them.

Investigator John Deal says they agreed to let Alvarez into the party, but he soon became confrontational. When he was asked to leave, witnesses say he punched the male victim in the mouth and threw a beer bottle at him, narrowly missing.

Deal says others in the party took control of Alvarez and escorted him out, at which time officers arrived and detained him.

Following further investigation, Alvarez was placed under arrest and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center. He’s been charged with 3rd-degree assault, felony attempted 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The victim suffered only minor injuries, according to Deal.