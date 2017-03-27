HICKMAN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of the drivers involved in a fatal collision in southeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 77, at a rural road intersection about six miles (9.65 kilometers) south of Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Capt. Ben Houchin says a westbound car that didn’t halt at the intersection was struck by a northbound car, which then struck a south-facing pickup truck waiting to turn east onto the rural road.

Houchin says the westbound car driver died at the scene. She’s been identified as 87-year-old Laverda Baehr, who lived in Hastings. The other car’s driver was hospitalized in Lincoln. He’s been identified as 26-year-old James Rivers III, of Beatrice.

The pickup driver wasn’t injured. He’s been identified as 64-year-old Jim Jinings, of Macedonia, Iowa.