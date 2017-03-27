LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker is criticizing the Nebraska Democratic Party for including voter registration forms in welcome baskets for refugees.

Republican state Sen. John Murante called on the party Monday to provide a list of basket recipients to county election officials and notify recipients that they are ineligible to vote.

The Democratic Party donated baskets that included baby formula, dishware and other items to refugee resettlement groups. The resettlement groups have said they discarded the forms and distributed items based on need.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says she has received death and sexual assault threats since the story broke on conservative blogs.

Murante says officials need to be “absolutely certain” that no one ineligible has tried to register to vote. Murante is considering a run for Nebraska secretary of state.