Norma Pounder Houck, 84, of North Platte passed away March 22, 2017 at Linden Court.

Norma was a CAN for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Linden Manor, and Linden Court.

Survivors include her 5 children, Terry (Dee) Pounder, Brenda (Mike) Johnson, Roger Pounder, Phyllis Pounder, and Michelle Soto.

Cremation was chosen. Family ran graveside services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday March 30 at the Maywood Cemetery.