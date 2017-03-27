Today
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Rain. High near 51. East southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 39. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.