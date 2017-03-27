Today Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Rain. High near 51. East southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 39. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.