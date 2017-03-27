Wayne Arthur Devine, 94, of Grand Island, formerly of Gothenburg, died March 23, 2017.

Wayne was born on Jan. 18, 1923 in Farnam, the son of Albert and Rebecca (Hilton) Devine. He grew up on the family farm in Farnam until eighth grade before moving to Cozad and graduating from Cozad High School in the class of 1943.

Wayne was united in marriage to Norma Slack in Cozad on Oct. 2, 1946. A wonderful, caring husband and father, Wayne and Norma made every decision together.

Following their marriage, the couple made their home and farmed north of Gothenburg.

In 1962, they moved to Gothenburg, where Wayne managed Slack Nursing Home. In 1969, he purchased Phillips 66 in Gothenburg, and in 1973, he purchased the Phillips 66 in Cozad. He then went back doing various odd jobs at the nursing home.

Never one to stay idle, Wayne officially retired at the age of 63 and went to work for Blasé Memorial Chapel.

The couple relocated to Grand Island in 1994, and Wayne worked part time at Skagway South, where he enjoyed morning coffee sessions with the other help.

An avid baseball fan, Wayne’s favorites were the Kansas City Royals and the Huskers. He played softball as one of the Gothenburg Sodbusters back in the day.

Music was also a big part of his life. As a member of the Hay Valley Boys, he only set his guitar down long enough to take a turn around the floor with Norma.

Wayne enjoyed people and loved to visit. A member of Peace Lutheran Church, he was disappointed when his health prevented him from attending. His family will forever miss his wry humor and corresponding grin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Penner; and brothers, Dale, Morris and Gilbert.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma; son, Lennie (Barbara) Devine of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Amy Devine, Sara (Nick) Kutovy, Aaron Devine, Derrick (Gina) Devine and Rebecca Penner; stepgrandchildren, Mickey Dennison and Elizabeth Dennison; and three great-grandchildren, Jake, Alexis and Tony.

Memorials are suggested to Lebensraum Assisted Living Center. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com.

Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Luke Biggs officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at Farnam Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Viter officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, March 27. at All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island, which is in charge of arrangements.