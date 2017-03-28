North Platte – Three North Platte Community College Knights men’s basketball players have received postseason awards.

Diontae Champion, a sophomore from Arlington, Texas was named to the 2016-17 All-Region IX first team. In addition, Champion was named the most valuable player of the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference for the 2016-17 season. Champion averaged 14.8 points per game this season. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds per game. Champion is the 36th Knight to be named to the All-Region IX team.

As a freshman, Champion was named to the Region IX All-Tournament team and the All-NCCAC team. In his career, Champion scored 930 points for the Knights, which places him 21st on the all-time Knights Basketball scoring list.

Joining Champion on the All-NCCAC first team was Samuel Kearns. Kearns, a freshman from San Antonio, Texas averaged 12.8 ppg and 3.1 assists per game. Against the NCCAC opponents, Kearns averaged 13.5 ppg and had 20 assists.

Named to the second team All-NCCAC is sophomore Mike Amius.

Amius is from Lake Worth, FL. Amius averaged 11.8 ppg. He led the Knights in rebounding with six rebounds per game. Amius also blocked 33 shots on the season, 10 during NCCAC play.

The other colleges in the NCCAC are: McCook Community College, Southeast Community College, and Central Community College.

The Knights were 22-8 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.