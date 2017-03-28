Dr. Brenda Petersen, of North Platte, was awarded one of ten National Merit Scholarships and Commendations given to Mental Health First Aid Trainers from the National Council for Behavioral Health in Washington DC. Dr. Petersen will be attending the National Council for Behavioral Health Instructors Summit and Symposium in Seattle Washington on April 2nd as well as the National Council for Behavioral Health’s National Convention from April 3rd to 5th.

“The scholarship is a huge honor and I am so amazed to have been awarded it and given this opportunity. I am anxious to become certified in the new program modules offered at the summit, and then to bring that training back here and put it to use in our community.” Said Dr. Petersen.

Dr. Petersen is the founder of an independent academic counseling firm specializing in academic achievement. She assists a large client base of students who are working to achieve their academic potential.

Dr. Petersen is currently a certified trainer for the National Council for Behavioral Health’s Mental Health First Aid traveling nationwide to build mental health literacy, helping the public identify, understand and respond to signs of both mental illness and mental health crisis.