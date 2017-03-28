Evelyn H. (Heinzle) Anderson, age 96, of North Platte, died March 27, 2017 at Linden Court. Evelyn was born on June 4, 1920 in Hershey, NE to Jonas and Bertha (Nation) Swedberg.

Evelyn graduated from O’Fallons High School May 19, 1937. On October 31, 1939 in Grand Island, Ne she married Willard “Bill” “Shorty” Heinzle. The couple lived in North Platte where Evelyn played for the North Platte traveling softball team. Willard preceded her in death in 1967.

On February 14, 1970 she married Donald Anderson in North Platte. Together they built the Knights Inn Hotel and owned and operated it until 1979.

Evelyn was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed yard work and gardening. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Ronda (Roger) Stewart of Dunning; grandchildren, Steven (Brenda) Heinzle of North Platte, Troy (Kessy) Heinzle of Curtis, Heather (Joey) Pucket of North Platte, Camille Phelps of Omaha, Melanie (Kirk) Clark of Brewster, Chad (Tina) Stewart of Maywood, and Chelsey (Tom) Deaver of Hayes Center, and Julie Rom, and Jerry Townley both of Fort Collins, CO; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Luree Swedberg of Kansas; and numerous other family members and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; son, Rodney Henizle; 7 brothers, Elmer Swedberg, Herman Swedberg, Jonas “LeRoy” Swedberg, Rueben Swedberg, Melvin Swedberg, Ernest Swedberg, and Donald Swedberg; and 3 sisters, Helen Wilson, Dorothy Tabke, and Darlene Anderson.

Memorials are suggested to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church with the Reverend Bob Deardoff officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Wednesday March 29, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.