LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A measure that would ensure family members can visit sick or elderly relatives has won first-round approval in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lawmakers voted 33-0 on Tuesday to advance a bill that would prohibit caregivers from arbitrarily preventing family members from visiting. It would allow district courts to order visitation rights if caregivers deny them.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln says she introduced the bill because family members should have access to loved ones.

Sen. Roy Baker of Lincoln says he designated the bill as his priority because some caregivers take advantage of elderly adults with dementia and significant financial assets.