Today Rain likely. Areas of fog between 7am and noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight Rain. Low around 39. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.