Rain likely. Areas of fog between 7am and noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tonight
Rain. Low around 39. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night
A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.