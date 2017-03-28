PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Sarpy County officials are planning to switch control of the jail from the sheriff’s office to a civilian corrections staff and director.

Past talks about the transition have been revived now that county officials are weighing costly jail expansion options. Deputies currently manage the 148-bed Papillion facility.

The jail has frequently exceeded capacity since the 1990s. The county has paid other jails to house its inmates, but has struggled recently to find space nearby.

Options include doing nothing, expanding the current jail or building a new one.

County Deputy Administrator Scott Bovick says all options require increased staffing, so the transition should begin now.

County Board member Brian Zuger says the staff change would save the county money without negatively impacting public safety.