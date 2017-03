Sheila M. Panek, 65, of North Platte passed away March 27, 2017 at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen. Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Reverend Josh Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery near Hershey. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.